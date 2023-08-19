Teen shot during fight near high school football game in Rancho Cucamonga

article

Deputies in San Bernardino County are investigating after a teen was shot outside a Rancho Cucamonga area high school during a football game Friday night.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. Friday night, during a fight outside Etiwanda High School. Deputies were called to the scene for reports of a large group fighting in front of the school during a football game.

During the fight, someone fired a gun. After the crowd dispersed, officials found a 16-year-old boy had been shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

SUGGESTED: Arrest made in LA taco stand robberies

Officials are still trying to identify the shooter. Anyone with information on what happened Friday night was asked to call the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at 909-477-2800. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-800-782-7463 or via wetip.com.