Teen on minibike struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Los Angeles

The Brief Police are searching for the alleged hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a teen in LA overnight. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near San Pedro Street, north of 99th Street. A reward of up to $50,000 is offered for information leading to the suspect's identification and conviction.



Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying the suspected hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a teen boy on a minibike in Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near San Pedro Street, north of 99th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the teen boy was riding a minibike northbound when he was struck by a dark-colored Toyota Corolla traveling in the same direction. He died at the scene.

The driver of the car ditched it and ran away, police said. The vehicle was towed as evidence, according to authorities.

The suspect is described as a man, possibly in his 20s, with a heavy build.

What we don't know:

Information on the victim's identity was not released.

It's unclear if the suspect was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

What you can do:

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the suspect to come forward.

Drivers are reminded of their legal obligation to stop, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene if involved in a collision.

The City of Los Angeles offers a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, apprehension, and conviction of hit-and-run offenders.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org .