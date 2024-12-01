Teen killed, 7 injured in alleged high-speed crash in Chinatown

The Brief The 18-year-old killed was a passenger in one of the two cars. Eight people total were taken to the hospital. The LAPD is investigating the cause of the crash.



A teenager is dead after two cars collided in Chinatown early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. at North Broadway and Cesar Chavez, according to authorities.

One car was traveling westbound on Cesar Chavez when it collided with the other one traveling north on Broadway, officials said. One car wound up on its roof.

L.A. City Fire had to use a heavy tow truck to lift one of the cars.

A security guard who witnessed the crash said one of the cars was speeding when the collision happened.

"Unfortunately, the car making the turn did not notice the high speed driver," said Ryan Cowell. "And the high speed driver crashed into the right side of the other car. One of the cars flipped over and crashed into the wall by Starbucks.

A total of eight people were taken to the hospital. An 18-year old passenger in one of the cars died.

The LAPD is still investigating how the crash happened and who may have been at fault.