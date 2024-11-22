Expand / Collapse search

Teen hit, killed while riding skateboard outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles

Published  November 22, 2024 10:02pm PST
Exposition Park
LOS ANGELES - A teenage boy is dead after he was hit while riding a skateboard outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Emergency crews responded right outside LAFC's stadium in the Exposition Park neighborhood around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 22.

The 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Officials did not say what prompted the crash. It is unknown if the driver stayed at the scene or will face charges.

