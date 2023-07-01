Teen driver runs thru red light, killing pedestrian in Arcadia hit-and-run crash, police say

A 28-year-old man was killed while crossing an Arcadia street by a driver attempting to evade police, and the teenage driver who fled the scene was later arrested, authorities said Saturday.

The crash occurred at 11:26 p.m. Friday, according to Sgt. Adam Hernandez of the Arcadia Police Department.

A patrol officer saw a vehicle speeding near Huntington Drive and Santa Clara Avenue and attempted a traffic stop at Huntington Drive and First Avenue, he said.

"As officers attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop on the vehicle, the suspect suddenly accelerated through the red light and struck a pedestrian, who was in the crosswalk," Hernandez said. "As officers stopped to provide aid to the victim, the suspect fled the scene of the accident."

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, Hernandez said. The victim's name was not immediately released.

Officers found the involved vehicle nearby and located the suspect hiding in shrubs, Hernandez said. He was only identified as a 17-year-old boy from San Bernardino.

The case was under investigation and anyone with information about the death was asked to call the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.