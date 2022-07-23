Teen couple shot and killed in Coachella

article

Two teenagers were shot and killed in Coachella this week, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, and deputies are searching for the shooters.

Deputies were called to the 86000 block of Calle Geranio in Coachella Wednesday night for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Jestine Carrillo and 16-year-old Brandon Anguiano had suffered gunshot wounds.

Deputies say they tried to save them, but the two died from their injuries. According to officials, the suspected shooters fled the scene before deputies arrived.

According to a GoFundMe campaign set up for the two, Anguiano and Carrillo were a couple. "Brandon was such a talented and kind-hearted boy," Nataly Medina wrote on the campaign page.

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 951-955-2777 or 760-863-8990.