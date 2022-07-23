Victorville man arrested for pointing rifle at woman, children, making claims he was in cartel

article

A man armed with an AR-15 was arrested after pointing the gun at a woman and making threats he was in the cartel.

Victorville Police responded to a home in the 15000 block of Second Street after receiving reports from a woman who said she was in fear of her life and her children’s.

According to the victim, a man came out of his house with his children, pointed a gun at her and made threats, claiming he was with the cartel.

Officers arrived on scene and arrested the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Francisco Macias Jr.

According to police, Macias was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm. Officers recovered an AR-15, a high-capacity magazine, and methamphetamine from his house.

He was booked into the High Desert Detention Center and later released from custody on a bond.