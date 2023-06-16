Teen boy severely injured in South LA hit-and-run; 4 suspects wanted

article

Officers are searching for the suspects who stole a vehicle then struck a 13-year-old boy on a bike, leaving him in critical condition.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on May 16 around 7 p.m., four men stole a Black 2014 Kia Optima that was parked on the 300 block of West 14th Street in South LA.

As the Kia was traveling southbound on Main Street approaching Adams Boulevard, the tires began to lose traction and the driver lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the opposite side of the street.

A 13-year-old boy was on his bike, traveling northbound on Main Street, when the Kia struck him. The impact of the crash caused the boy to be launched into the air.

Police say the driver of the Kia regained control of the vehicle and fled the scene without rendering aid.

The child was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Surveillance footage shows the driver and passengers abandon the stolen Kia shortly after the accident in the 200 block of West 31st Street. The four men then fled on foot in different directions.

According to police, a few moments later another man walked up to the Kia, entered it, and drove off. The Kia was found the following morning in the 300 block of 32nd Street.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The four hit-and-run suspects are believed to be Hispanic men between the ages of 18 to 20.

The driver was wearing a black sweater, pants, black sneakers, and a black and white backpack. One passenger was wearing a grey sweater, black pants, and white shoes. The second passenger had shoulder-length black hair, with a white T-Shirt, black pants, and black shoes. The third passenger was wearing a black sweater, black pants, and white shoes.

The auto theft suspect was described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 35 to 40, wearing a black and white pattern hooded sweat top, dark pants, and red sneakers.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Investigator Y. Emestica, Central Traffic Detectives, at (213) 486-0761 or e-mail 42838@lapd.online or Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 833-3746. You can remain anonymous by calling LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org or lapdonline.org.