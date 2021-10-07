Attorney: Family of teen girl 'body slammed' by deputy files legal complaints against school district, LASD

Weeks after a cell phone video showed a teen girl being "body-slammed" by a deputy, the girl's family is taking the school district and Los Angeles County to court, according to the girl's attorney.

The student, MiKayla Robinson, was seen in the video being forcibly taken to the ground by a school resource deputy with the Antelope Valley Union High School District. The incident sparked protests from fellow students at Lancaster High School and community members calling for justice for Robinson.

On Thursday, Robinson's family attorney Lisa Bloom told FOX 11 the family is filing legal complaints against Los Angeles County and Antelope Valley Union High School District, seeking a claim for damages. The complaints also demand the school district suspend the deputy involved in the violent incident and that the U.S. Department of Justice investigate the "US Department of Justice investigate continued racial profiling in Antelope Valley notwithstanding a 2015 settlement agreement that was supposed to stop it."

"Every child has the right to feel safe at her own school. Every child has the right to be treated with equal dignity by authority figures at her school, regardless of race," Bloom said in a statement.

