Ted Cruz spotted on a plane to Laguna Beach ahead of Texas winter storm

The Brief A photo that reportedly shows Senator Ted Cruz flying to sunny California as Texas prepares for a weekend of ice and snow is raising eyeballs. Cruz’s office confirmed the travel, stating it was a pre-planned work trip and that he will return before the storm hits the state. The incident brings back memories of a 2021 controversy when Cruz was widely condemned for traveling to Cancun during the deadly winter storm that collapsed the Texas power grid.



A photo of Senator Ted Cruz on a plane to Laguna Beach as Texas braces for a winter storm is drawing a lot of attention.

Ted Cruz Leaves Texas

What we know:

The photo posted by Shea Jordan Smith on X was reportedly taken on Tuesday.

It appears to show the senator from Texas heading to coastal California while the rest of the state prepares for a weekend of possible ice and snow.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for Sen. Cruz confirmed that he did leave town on Tuesday.

"Senator Cruz is currently on pre-planned work travel that was scheduled weeks in advance. He will be back in Texas before the storm is projected to hit," the spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 4.

The backstory:

In February 2021, Cruz was heavily criticized for vacationing in Cancun, Mexico while millions of his constituents were suffering with no power, heat, or running water.

Temperatures in the Lone Star State plunged to dangerous record lows and overwhelmed the state’s power grid. Then, many without power and heat had to deal with frozen pipes that later flooded their homes.

The storm claimed the lives of an estimated 246 people across the state.

Cruz apologized for leaving Texas with his family to visit a luxury resort in sunny, warm Mexico. He called it a "mistake" and told reporters in hindsight he wished he hadn’t gone.

"I'd initially planned to stay through the weekend and to work remotely there but as I, as I was heading down there I started having second thoughts almost immediately because the crisis here in Texas, you need to be here on the ground. It's not the same as being here," he said in an interview with FOX's Sean Hannity.