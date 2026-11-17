The Brief Four major tech disruptions hit banking, air travel and email systems over five days, including Monday outages at Chase and United Airlines that have since been resolved. Chase blamed a software bug for delaying banking transactions, while United said a systemwide failure preventing pilots from getting aircraft weights delayed departures for over 90 minutes. Officials say there is no evidence the incidents are connected or linked to cyberattacks, though the exact cause of United's outage and the FAA's earlier failure remain under investigation.



Four major technology disruptions in five days affected banking, air travel and email services across the country, raising concerns about Americans’ growing dependence on digital systems.



The latest outages hit Chase banking customers and United Airlines passengers Monday. Both companies say the issues have been resolved, following separate disruptions involving the FAA and Microsoft last week.



What we know:

Thousands of banking customers reported problems accessing accounts and completing transactions Monday. Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America were among the institutions flagged in outage reports.

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Chase blamed a software bug that delayed transactions and affected other banks. The company said operations returned to normal Monday evening. Bank of America said its systems operated normally despite customer complaints.



Also on Monday, United Airlines experienced a systemwide technology failure that delayed departing flights for more than 90 minutes. Pilots reported problems obtaining final aircraft weights. United said the issue was resolved and flights already airborne were unaffected.





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Timeline:

See a timeline of key events below.

Thursday, Nov. 12: Microsoft Outlook, Teams and other services experience widespread disruptions. Services are fully restored by Saturday.

Friday, Nov. 13: An FAA technology failure triggers a nationwide ground stop, causing flight delays that continue into the weekend. Officials investigate a malfunctioning router.

Monday, Nov. 16: Banking customers report transaction problems. Chase identifies a software bug and restores normal operations by evening.

Monday, Nov. 16: United Airlines experiences a systemwide outage, delaying departures for more than 90 minutes before resolving the issue.

What they're saying:

Cybersecurity experts say the back-to-back disruptions highlight how interconnected technology systems can create widespread problems when something goes wrong.

Erich Kron, a cybersecurity advisor at KnowBe4, described the vulnerability: "I think what’s happened here is we’ve very much kind of built a house of cards with technology these days where everything, it’s really so complicated and so crazy that, you know, it doesn’t take much really to kind of take some things down and then everything snowballs."



Residents in Hollywood Tuesday morning also expressed concerns about how much daily life depends on technology, particularly for banking, communication and travel.

What we don't know:

There is no established evidence that the four incidents are connected or were caused by cyberattacks.



The exact cause of United’s outage remains unconfirmed, while federal officials continue investigating the FAA failure.

What you can do:

Although the major disruptions have been reported resolved, experts recommend preparing for future outages by keeping emergency cash available, having a backup payment method and enabling two-factor authentication to protect sensitive accounts.



Chase says transactions are now processing normally, but the series of outages highlights how quickly technical failures can disrupt everyday life.