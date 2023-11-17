Gruesome new details emerge in Laguna Beach kidnapping, murder of 27-year-old Tatum Goodwin

Gruesome new details have emerged in the kidnapping and murder of a 27-year-old San Clemente woman who was found dead in an alleyway in Laguna Beach, steps from where she worked over the weekend.

Dino Rojas-Moreno, 26, has been charged with special circumstances murder in the death of Tatum Goodwin. He is currently being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

The criminal complaint alleges that Rojas-Moreno killed Goodwin with a fire extinguisher while trying to kidnap her.

Tatum Goodwin (left) was found murdered in Laguna Beach on Nov. 12. Dino Rojas-Moreno (right) was arrested on suspicion of her murder on Nov. 15.

A construction worker found Goodwin's body on Nov. 12, around 8:20 p.m. in a secluded location near the 200 block of Ocean Avenue, not far from Carmelita's Restaurant, where she worked as a waitress.

On Wednesday night, dozens of family and friends gathered at the San Clemente Pier to mourn Goodwin and reflect on her life.

"She was a ‘bring-you-Carl’s-Jr-to-work-and-sit-with-you-while-you're-stuck-working-on-Thanksgiving' friend," said one mourner, through tears.

"I wasn't there to protect her. She didn't deserve this," said sister Kaylee Goodwin. Goodwin's mother said the hardest part is that her daughter was "alone fighting for her life. You're helpless you can't do anything."