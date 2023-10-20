'Taste of Soul' Festival returns to Leimert Park

A popular community event returns to Leimert Park this weekend, celebrating and showcasing the revitalization of South Los Angeles.

The Taste of Soul Family Festival is a one-day event that goes from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 along Crenshaw Boulevard, between Stocker Avenue and Obama Boulevard. Even better? Admission to the event is free to all.

This year’s celebrity guests are Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Cedric the Entertainer.

Not only does the festival offer celebrity sightings and delicious cuisine, but it also offers music, free health testing, and job opportunities.

"What this does is bring small business right to Crenshaw Boulevard. It’s an economic driver," LA City Councilwoman Heather Hutt explained. "I’ve heard stories that the day after Taste of Soul, restaurants are full, people are reaching out for churches, and even churches with the gospel music have more people in them."

The Serving Spoon will be represented at the Taste of Soul Festival.

