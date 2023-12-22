Tamale tradition draws large lines at Amapola Market

As the holiday season kicks into full swing, residents in Downey are eagerly lining up at the popular Amapola Market for a crucial ingredient in their Christmas celebrations – masa dough for making tamales. The annual rush is a cherished tradition, and this year proves no different as crowds gather to partake in the festive spirit.

The scene at Amapola Market's parking lot is bustling, with a line that wraps around the entire building, showcasing the community's dedication to upholding this culinary custom. Masa dough, a fundamental component in tamale preparation, is the sought-after item that has locals patiently waiting for hours.

Among the enthusiastic crowd, individuals shared their experiences and the significance of the tradition. One dedicated attendee, who has been in line since the early morning hours, emphasized that making tamales is a yearly family tradition. The meticulous preparation involves crafting an array of tamales with various meats and flavors.

Another participant expressed the joy of participating in the tradition for the first time, highlighting the uniqueness of the experience. The anticipation and excitement are palpable as individuals, armed with their "teacher cards" signifying time off from work, eagerly await their turn.

As conversations unfold in the line, stories of making 30 pounds of tamales emerge, showcasing the commitment and enthusiasm of the community. Families come together to create these delicious bundles of joy, turning the tradition into a collaborative and festive affair.

SUGGESTED: A look at tamale making at La Indiana Tamales

While the exact details of the tamale-making process remain a closely guarded secret, the joy, camaraderie, and sense of tradition are evident among those patiently queuing up for masa dough. The market's popularity during this season reflects the deep-rooted cultural significance of tamale-making, making it a heartwarming and community-driven Christmas tradition.

As the holiday spirit fills the air, the residents of Downey eagerly embrace the time-honored practice of making tamales, creating lasting memories and delicious treats for their festive celebrations.