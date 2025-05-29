Taiko Project celebrates 25th anniversary

The Brief Taiko Project is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a performance at Disney Hall, showcasing its impact on the entertainment industry. The company emphasizes the importance of engaging the next generation through its academy, offering classes for all ages.



You can feel the drumming through your body as Taiko Project members get ready for their 25th anniversary performance at Disney Hall on July 19.

The Little Tokyo company was born out of the desire to take the traditional Taiko drumming, particularly the more recent form of group drumming, or Sumi Daiko, and include the expression of a new generation of drummers.

The results have taken the entertainment industry by storm. Taiko Project's resume reel includes playing with Usher and Justin Bieber during the Grammys, the Oscars, and remember that amazing drone show during the Tokyo Olympics? The music came from Taiko Project.

While it's been quite a run for the company, their work with the next generation is just as important to organizers. Their academy has classes, with students as young as 4 to seniors. "Anyone can start taiko, at any age," says Bryan Yamami. They actually have classes for adult beginners!

"It's not about how good you are," says one of the young teens who has been playing for a few years. "It's about having fun, and the welcoming community around Taiko."

If you want to find out more about the upcoming performance or classes, head over to taikoproject.org.