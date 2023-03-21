Taco Bell, Yeastie Boys collab for exclusive Los Angeles menu

article

Hey, Los Angeles - we've got some delicious breakfast news for you!

Taco Bell and popular LA bagel truck Yeastie Boys are teaming up for a limited time only this week and are offering an exclusive breakfast menu you won't want to miss out on. Best part - it's free!

The curated six-item menu will combine "Taco Bell's unique flavors" with "Yeastie Boys’ signature spreads and freshly-baked bagels," according to Taco Bell. Take a look:

The Taco Bell x Yeastie Boys Breakfast Menu includes:

Game Over Breakfast Crunchwrap Fresh scrambled eggs, bacon, crispy hash brown, Yeastie Boys’ signature cheddar-jalapeño cream cheese and melted cheddar

Cheddy Melt Breakfast Burrito Fresh scrambled eggs, double smoked bacon, melty cheese and crispy hash brown served with a side of breakfast salsa

Everything Breakfast Quesadilla Fresh scrambled eggs, double smoked bacon, scallion cream cheese, melty three-cheese blend, Taco Bell x Yeastie Boys Everything Seasoning and toasted cheddar on the outside

Cinnamon Twist Bagel Sando Toasted bagel with Mexican-spiced cream cheese and Cinnamon Twists

Grilled Cheese Bagel Sando (Classic or Fire!) Classic: Choice of bagel, over-easy egg, bacon, jalapeño-Everything aioli with grilled cheese on the outside Fire!: Choice of bagel, over-easy egg, bacon, Fire!-Everything aioli with grilled cheese and jalapeño on the outside

Bell Bagel & Saucy Schmear Toasted bagel, choice of Mild! Hot! or Fire! cream cheese and choice to add Taco Bell x Yeastie Boys Everything Seasoning Vegan Fire! cream cheese spread available

The special menu will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations and dates:

All menu items are free while supplies last (limit one breakfast item per customer).

"We’re thrilled that our think tank sessions with Rene and our friends at Taco Bell have come to life in a way that is authentic to all that we believe a bagel should be," says Evan Fox, Owner of Yeastie Boys. "What began as a mutual love for serving up imaginative breakfast items with our classic morning offerings has evolved into a limited time menu that’s sure to please the people of Los Angeles."