Taco Bell, Yeastie Boys collab for exclusive Los Angeles menu
LOS ANGELES - Hey, Los Angeles - we've got some delicious breakfast news for you!
Taco Bell and popular LA bagel truck Yeastie Boys are teaming up for a limited time only this week and are offering an exclusive breakfast menu you won't want to miss out on. Best part - it's free!
The curated six-item menu will combine "Taco Bell's unique flavors" with "Yeastie Boys’ signature spreads and freshly-baked bagels," according to Taco Bell. Take a look:
The Taco Bell x Yeastie Boys Breakfast Menu includes:
- Game Over Breakfast CrunchwrapFresh scrambled eggs, bacon, crispy hash brown, Yeastie Boys’ signature cheddar-jalapeño cream cheese and melted cheddar
- Cheddy Melt Breakfast BurritoFresh scrambled eggs, double smoked bacon, melty cheese and crispy hash brown served with a side of breakfast salsa
- Everything Breakfast QuesadillaFresh scrambled eggs, double smoked bacon, scallion cream cheese, melty three-cheese blend, Taco Bell x Yeastie Boys Everything Seasoning and toasted cheddar on the outside
- Cinnamon Twist Bagel SandoToasted bagel with Mexican-spiced cream cheese and Cinnamon Twists
- Grilled Cheese Bagel Sando (Classic or Fire!) Classic: Choice of bagel, over-easy egg, bacon, jalapeño-Everything aioli with grilled cheese on the outside Fire!: Choice of bagel, over-easy egg, bacon, Fire!-Everything aioli with grilled cheese and jalapeño on the outside
- Bell Bagel & Saucy Schmear Toasted bagel, choice of Mild! Hot! or Fire! cream cheese and choice to add Taco Bell x Yeastie Boys Everything Seasoning Vegan Fire! cream cheese spread available
The special menu will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations and dates:
- Friday, March 24: The Arts District (584 Mateo St, Los Angeles, CA 90013)
- Saturday, March 25: Venice (1107 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291) and Silverlake (3900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029)
- Sunday, March 26: West Hollywood (8420 Melrose Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90069) and Studio City (12103 Ventura Pl, Studio City, CA 91604)
All menu items are free while supplies last (limit one breakfast item per customer).
"We’re thrilled that our think tank sessions with Rene and our friends at Taco Bell have come to life in a way that is authentic to all that we believe a bagel should be," says Evan Fox, Owner of Yeastie Boys. "What began as a mutual love for serving up imaginative breakfast items with our classic morning offerings has evolved into a limited time menu that’s sure to please the people of Los Angeles."