Taco Bell testing new menu items in Orange County for one week only

Calling all Taco Bell fans!

Taco Bell is testing two new menu items at one of its restaurants in Southern California - but you'll have to act fast because it's all for a limited time only.

Two new chicken options - Chile Crisp Chicken Tacos and Chile Crisp Chicken Strips - will be available for one week only at the Newport Beach location at 4101 Jamboree Road.

"Each Chile Crisp Chicken Taco includes a crispy chicken strip smothered in the all-new Chile Crisp Sauce, topped with spicy ranch, fresh lettuce and real shredded cheddar cheese layered on top of a warm flour tortilla," Taco Bell said in a statement. You can get two tacos per order for $4.99.

Meanwhile, the Chile Crisp Chicken Strips include "three pieces of chicken layered with the signature Chile Crisp Sauce plus a side of spicy ranch for dipping for $4.99."

Also being introduced is the Chile Crisp Sauce, described as "a sweet, spicy, and citrusy sauce packed with flavorful bits of guajillo, ancho and anaheim peppers, garlic, lime and other hints of aromatics."

Again, the menu items will be available for one week only while supplies last.