Fireworks go off on Sylmar street as dozens gather during street takeover

Video shows fireworks going off in the middle of the street as over a hundred people gathered for a street takeover in Sylmar.

What we know:

The street takeover happened early Sunday morning at the intersection of Balboa and Foothill boulevards.

Dozens of cars blocked all lanes of the street as people stood outside to watch the street takeover. Video shows fireworks going off in the middle of the intersection. No injuries or damages were reported.

The crowd dispersed once LAPD officers arrived. No arrests have been made, according to the police department.

LA County sees rise in street takeovers

Dig deeper:

A report from the LA County Sheriff's Department showed that in the last three months of 2024, LA County saw an increase of 88 street takeovers, where large crowds gather as motorists conduct stunts on public streets. Street takeovers can pose a threat to public safety, resulting in injuries, fatalities and property damage.

The report found there were 13 street takeovers in the First District from July to September, 191 street takeovers in the Second District, and 76 in the Fourth District.

RELATED:

From October to December, there were four street takeovers in the First District and 67 street takeovers in the Fourth District. There was a jump of 106 street takeovers in the Second District, reaching 297, according to the report.