Sylmar man gets life in prison for sex crimes against children, infants

article

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.

LOS ANGELES — A Sylmar man was sentenced to life in federal prison for multiple sex crimes against children, according to the FBI.

What we know:

Edwin Bernard was sentenced on Thursday, after he pleaded guilty to making and distributing child pornography, and coercing and grooming young boys to have sex.

According to court records, Bernard spent years searching for vulnerable young boys online, grooming them, convincing them to perform sex acts.

SUGGESTED: Moreno Valley pastor accused of sexual assault on a child

The FBI said that Bernard did this from at least 2009 to 2014.

In at least one case, according to officials, Bernard spent years victimizing one boy, convincing the child to send him explicit photos, and even flying out of state to take the boy to a hotel and rape him.

Dig deeper:

The FBI raided Bernard's home in 2019. In the house, they found devices with nearly 80,000 files of child pornography or child erotica. More than 200 children were depicted in these photos, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, including some of infants and toddlers.

Not only did Bernard seek out young boys online, he also encouraged others to do the same. The FBI said Bernard discussed Michael Rushmer's sexual exploitation of a 13-year-old boy. Rushmer is currently serving a 25-year sentence in federal prison for producing child pornography and sex with a minor.

What you can do:

The FBI says investigators are now searching for other potential victims of Bernard. Anyone who thinks they might have information about his victims should call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

What's next:

Bernard will have a restitution hearing on Oct. 9.