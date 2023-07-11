Sylmar community frustrated by homeless RVs

Residents in one San Fernando Valley neighborhood are fed up with a homeless RV encampment and expressed their concerns during a council meeting Monday night.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: At least 15 RVs pack LA homeowner's backyard in Sylmar

Numerous RVs are packed in the backyard of a house in the 14000 block of Hubbard Street in Sylmar.

Their biggest concern? The dumping of human waste.

"I was shocked to see how these people are living and walking through waste," said Sylmar resident Jerry Ortega. "I mean, there’s kids playing around there and it’s just not right."

"We need a hazmat team to thoroughly just wipe out everything that’s there. They might have to dig down until they get down to dirt that’s uncontaminated," said Sylmar resident Phylis Bazzini.

Maria Macias’ house is located right behind the makeshift RV park. She said she’s filed many complaints with the city and nothing has been done.

"I go home crying without answers," Macias said.

Kurt Cabrera Miller serves as the president of the Sylmar Neighborhood Council and says there have been complaints going back as far as 2010. "But I would say going back to 2016, there’s been about 40 to 50 different citations and violations."

He said he’s encouraged residents to contact LA City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez for answers.

"We don’t know what’s happening. It’s extremely frustrating," he said.

He also said he encourages residents to have compassion because eventually, they will be facing homelessness.

