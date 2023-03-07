Swift-water crews rescue man from Pacoima wash
LOS ANGELES - Swift-water crews rescued a man trapped in a flood control channel in Pacoima Tuesday.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the young man was clinging to a concrete divider located within a tunnel in the wash near Laurel Canyon Boulevard beneath the 5 Freeway.
Crews used a tethered inflatable LAFD swift-water rescue boat to get to the man.
"The storm water runoff with the concrete lined channel remains 18" deep, moving at 8-10 miles per hour," the LAFD said in a tweet.
Several 911 calls were made just after 10 a.m. from people reporting a "teenage male in distress," the LAFD said. The last time someone saw the man in the river was around 10:21 a.m. near Haddon Avenue and the wash, authorities said.
It's unclear at this time how the man ended up in the river.