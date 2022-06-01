SUV stolen in South LA with child inside

article

Police are investigating after someone stole an SUV while the child was inside the vehicle in South Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of 110th Street and Wilmington Avenue when the SUV was stolen in the area.

After a brief search, the child was found and LAPD was able to reunite the child with their mom.

As of late Wednesday night, the suspect remains on the run. Officials have not released any description of the suspect.

It is unknown how the suspect got in the vehicle in the first place.