SUV plows into South LA beauty store

One person was arrested after crashing an SUV into a South LA beauty store.

Video shows the SUV crashed right into the store on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Leimert Park.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

The driver is seen taking off from the scene but didn't get too far after witnesses were able to point the suspect out to police.

The suspect was handcuffed and put into a patrol car.

The store suffered an unknown amount of extensive damage.

There were no reported injuries.