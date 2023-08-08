Suspects indicted in deadly LA County birthday party shooting

On Tuesday, seven men were indicted by a grand jury for deadly shootings across Los Angeles County.

During the indictment news, the grieving mother of two of the victims spoke out.

Tiffany Stines lost her daughters, Breahna Stines and Marneysha Hamilton, to gun violence.

On January 23, 2022, a group of men barged into an Airbnb rented for Breahna’s 20th birthday party, killing four and injuring another.

It has been a year and a half for Tiffany Stines to see some justice for the deaths of her daughters.

At a news conference, LA County District Attorney George Gascon said, "This level of violence at any place at any time and is completely unacceptable."

In total, seven men who were wanted in connection to the deaths of seven people, including Breahna Stines and Marneysha Hamilton, from incidents that happened between December 2021 and January 2022.

The following were the suspects indicted: Kendale Taylor, Cory Ervin, Kalil Santos, Kevin Santos, Terrence Adams, Marvin Linnear and Semaj Brown.

According to the DA's office, it was Taylor, Ervin and Santos who busted up Brianna Stines birthday party with dozens of rounds of gunfire.

At the time authorities believed the gunmen were targeting a rival gang member.

For all the crimes they are alleged to have committed the DA said, "Each face 5 to 24 charges ranging from murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, assault with a weapon and possession of prohibited firearms."

Standing by at the news conference listening to all of this Breahna's and Marneysha's mom wearing what appeared to be a top with pictures of her daughters.

"How do I feel about them being off the streets? I'm elated. I'm happy," the griving mother said. "With my faith in God, I knew this day was going to come."

