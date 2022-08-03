4 charged after attempting to rob Norco shop where owner shot robber

Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat.

DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin Kyle Johnson, 22, of Inglewood, and Jamar Elijah Williams, 26, of Las Vegas, were arrested Sunday after the failed holdup.

RELATED COVERAGE: 'He shot my arm off': Elderly store owner opens fire on would-be robber in Norco

All of the defendants are charged with attempted robbery, elder abuse, possession of a stolen firearm and sentence-enhancing allegations of using a gun during a felony and victimizing a person over 65 years old.

Belvin is additionally charged with firearm assault. He is hospitalized, but Broadus, Johnson and Williams were slated to make a joint initial court appearance Wednesday at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

The trio are being held in lieu of $500,000 bail -- Broadus at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, Johnson at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside and Williams at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

Belvin will not make a court appearance until he is medically cleared to leave the correctional infirmary at Riverside University Medical Center.

Capt. Mike Koehler said that shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, the four alleged would-be robbers pulled into the parking lot of Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St., exiting a BMW SUV holding long rifles, one of which was an AR- 15.

RELATED COVERAGE: 'This isn't a good place to pick': Norco store owner, 80, warns those looking to target his business

"These suspects approached the business entrance ... wearing facial coverings and hoods," Koehler said. "Immediately upon entering the business, with the rifles pointed at the ready, an employee inside the business fired a single shot from a shotgun, causing the suspects to flee."

The store owner, armed with a 12-gauge pump action, was identified in court documents as 80-year-old James Craig Cope.

Koehler alleged the foursome went to a regional trauma center, where Belvin sought medical treatment.

Sheriff's deputies were summoned to investigate, and they discovered Broadus, Johnson and Williams in the SUV, parked outside the hospital, according to Koehler.He said the three men, who were not injured, were taken into custody without incident after it was confirmed the BMW had been reported stolen."

The vehicle was found to contain numerous stolen firearms," Koehler said.Further investigation, relying on security surveillance video from the store, confirmed that Cope had opened fire in self defense. He was not injured.

RELATED COVERAGE: 'Pretty bada** old man': Norco rallies behind 80-year-old store owner who shot robber

"A lawfully armed member of our community prevented a violent crime and ensured their own safety while being confronted with multiple armed suspects," Koehler said.

The four defendants have no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.