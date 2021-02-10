Suspected street racer smashes into another car, leads CHP on chase before ending in Pomona

A suspected street racer smashed into another car before leading CHP on a high-speed chase across Los Angeles County Wednesday night.

According to CHP, officers began tracking the suspect in Rowland Heights as the Dodge Charger began to pick up speed. At one point during the chase, the suspect topped speeds over 110 mph.

The innocent driver hit by the suspect is expected to be OK, officials told FOX 11.

The chase eventually ended in Pomona before officers took both the driver and passenger into custody.

Officials have not released the suspects' identities.

