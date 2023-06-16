Suspected Fairfax serial arsonist arrested

A 34-year-old man suspected of setting numerous fires in the Fairfax district since May has been arrested, LAPD announced at a press conference Friday.

Delano Thompson, who authorities say was living in his car, was taken into custody late Wednesday and jailed in lieu of $600,000 bail, according to police and jail records.

Los Angeles Police Department Detective Roger Allen said Thompson is believed to be linked to at least eight arson fires. Police used surveillance footage from various blazes to identify a suspect vehicle, leading them to Thompson, officials said.

Numerous fires were reported in the Fairfax area in May and June, including several garage fires that damaged multiple vehicles.

"As we mapped them we understood that we had clusters, or a serious problem, on our hands," Allen said.

One of the fires Thompson is suspected of setting was in an outbuilding at a Jewish girls' high school on Beverly Boulevard, but police said they do not yet have any indication that fire constituted a hate crime.

Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said 52 arson suspects have been arrested locally in the past six months.

"They were starting fires, they were destroying property and terrorizing neighborhoods," Scott said, adding they are "no longer on the streets."