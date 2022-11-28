Suspected DUI driver plows into La Cañada Flintridge home

A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after his vehicle plowed into a home in La Cañada Flintridge.

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday at a home located on the Angeles Crest Highway.

An official with the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department said the car veered off the road, across the front yards of three houses before it flipped over and smashed into the bedroom of a home.

Thankfully, no one inside the home was injured.

The driver was taken to an area hospital where he faces possible DUI charges after his release.

