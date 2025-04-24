Suspected copper thief arrested in Pacific Palisades
PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. - A Norwalk man was arrested in Pacific Palisades for allegedly stealing $5,000 worth of copper from a job site, according to the CHP West Valley Area Office.
What we know:
On April 23 at around 4 p.m., a CHP sergeant conducted a traffic stop on a white pickup truck for expired registration on Pacific Coast Highway, east of Sunset Boulevard.
The rear of the truck was loaded with approximately 1,000 pounds of copper, valued at approximately $5,000, authorities said.
Photo courtesy CHP West Valley
The driver, 22-year-old Ernesto Alegria Ramirez of Norwalk, indicated the copper was taken with permission from a job site.
After further investigation, a company foreman arrived at the scene and indicated the employee was not permitted to take this amount of material.
Ramirez was arrested for grand theft and was booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station.
What we don't know:
The motive is under investigation.
The Source: Information for this story is from the social media of CHP West Valley.