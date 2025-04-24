Suspected copper thief arrested in Pacific Palisades

The Brief On April 23, a California Highway Patrol sergeant stopped a white pickup truck on Pacific Coast Highway for expired registration. Ernesto Ramirez told authorities the copper was taken with permission from a job site, but that was later confirmed to be false. Ramirez was arrested for grand theft and booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station.



A Norwalk man was arrested in Pacific Palisades for allegedly stealing $5,000 worth of copper from a job site, according to the CHP West Valley Area Office.

What we know:

On April 23 at around 4 p.m., a CHP sergeant conducted a traffic stop on a white pickup truck for expired registration on Pacific Coast Highway, east of Sunset Boulevard.

The rear of the truck was loaded with approximately 1,000 pounds of copper, valued at approximately $5,000, authorities said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy CHP West Valley

The driver, 22-year-old Ernesto Alegria Ramirez of Norwalk, indicated the copper was taken with permission from a job site.

After further investigation, a company foreman arrived at the scene and indicated the employee was not permitted to take this amount of material.

Ramirez was arrested for grand theft and was booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station.

What we don't know:

The motive is under investigation.