Suspect tries to fight LASD deputy following pursuit termination

A suspect attempted to fight a deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department following a pursuit termination in Rancho Palos Verdes Friday morning, officials said.

Deputies were in pursuit of a Mini Cooper when it came to an end at the intersection of South Western Avenue and Caddington Drive. That's when officials said the suspect got out of the vehicle and attempted to evade deputies by running away from the scene.

When deputies caught up with the suspect, a fight occurred. The suspect was subsequently taken into custody.

SUGGESTED: Valinda standoff with LASD ends after more than 2 full days

The suspect was evaluated at the scene by paramedics. Medical personnel said he suffered minor injuries during the altercation with the deputy. However, he did not require hospitalization.

No deputies were injured in the incident.