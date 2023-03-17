Expand / Collapse search

Suspect tries to fight LASD deputy following pursuit termination

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Rancho Palos Verdes
The fight occurred after the suspect attempted to make a run for it.

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. - A suspect attempted to fight a deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department following a pursuit termination in Rancho Palos Verdes Friday morning, officials said. 

Deputies were in pursuit of a Mini Cooper when it came to an end at the intersection of South Western Avenue and Caddington Drive. That's when officials said the suspect got out of the vehicle and attempted to evade deputies by running away from the scene. 

When deputies caught up with the suspect, a fight occurred. The suspect was subsequently taken into custody. 

The suspect was evaluated at the scene by paramedics. Medical personnel said he suffered minor injuries during the altercation with the deputy. However, he did not require hospitalization.

No deputies were injured in the incident. 