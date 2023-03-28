Case of the stolen dino: Suspect takes ceramic statue from Chatsworth patio

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man accused of stealing a ceramic dinosaur from a resident’s patio.

LASD investigators sought the public's help with identifying a petty theft suspect. (LASD).

On Saturday, March 11, LASD officials said the petty theft happened in the 21700 block of Mojave Trail in the unincorporated Chatsworth area.

That day, the suspect parked a white pickup truck on the side of the victim’s house before he allegedly jumped over the wrought iron fence surrounding the patio and proceeded to grab a ceramic dinosaur garden statue.

Authorities said the suspect returned to his truck and drove from the scene in an unknown direction.

Those with information about the incident or the suspect are asked to contact the LASD. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or have the option of submitting tips online.

