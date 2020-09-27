Suspect taken into custody after wild pursuit near South LA ends in crash

article

A man is in custody after leading officers on a wild pursuit through the streets of Los Angeles.

The pursuit began around 6:15 p.m. after officers received reports of a stolen vehicle.

SkyFOX overhead caught the suspect in a black Lexus driving erratically on residential streets, blowing through stop signs, speeding, and driving on the wrong side of the road.



At one point the driver did a donut in the middle of the intersection, paused for a few seconds and then continued to drive.

The pursuit came to an end at the intersection of Manchester Ave. and Wadsworth Ave. after a passing vehicle T-boned the suspect. The suspect’s vehicle circled around and landed right in front of a radiator and muffler service shop.

The suspect exited the vehicle and surrendered to authorities. He was then taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the suspect was identified as 22-year-old George Diaz. His silver Civic suffered damage to the front driver’s side.

Diaz says the pursuit driver is 16-years-old. The suspect is allegedly wanted for armed robbery. He has not been identified yet.

Following the collision, a large crowd of spectators gathered around the area and watched as police investigated.

