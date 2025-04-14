Suspect shot by police in El Monte
EL MONTE, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot by police in El Monte during a confrontation linked to a stolen vehicle, according to authorities.
What we know:
It happened around 11:45 a.m. Monday in the area of Garvey and New Deal avenues, police said.
No officers were injured, and the suspect was hospitalized in stable condition.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information for this story is from the El Monte Police Department.