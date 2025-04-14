Suspect shot by police in El Monte

An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot by police in El Monte during a confrontation linked to a stolen vehicle, according to authorities.

What we know:

It happened around 11:45 a.m. Monday in the area of Garvey and New Deal avenues, police said.

No officers were injured, and the suspect was hospitalized in stable condition.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.