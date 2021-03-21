Suspect found dead inside Perris home after allegedly shooting deputy, police say

A suspect who allegedly shot and injured a Riverside County sheriff's deputy on Sunday morning was found dead inside a Perris home, authorities said.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department tweeted, "We are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the city of Perris off of San Jacinto Ave. and Bond Road. One deputy was injured. The suspect is armed and dangerous and believed to be contained. Further info to follow. Avoid the area."

The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. near San Jacinto Avenue and Bond Road, Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported.

Deputies surrounded the area and brought in armored trucks.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area.

The condition of the deputy who was shot and information about what led up to the shooing was not immediately available.

Authorities say it is unclear how the suspect died. Sheriff's officials said there are no other outstanding suspects.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report

