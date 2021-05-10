VIDEO: Suspect firebombs LAPD's Topanga Station with Molotov cocktail

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a man seen on video lighting a Molotov cocktail and throwing it against the doors of the department's Topanga Station Sunday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, the suspect was seen lighting a glass bottle filled with a flammable liquid. The suspect threw it against the doors of the station and began to walk away.

Several officers witnessed the firebombing, chased down the suspect and arrested him.

No injuries were reported.

According to the LAPD, the suspect was uncooperative and the motive for the firebombing remains unclear.

He was identified as Jonathon Rosin and charged with igniting an explosive.

Additional details were not immediately available.

