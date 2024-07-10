Expand / Collapse search

Driver throws fireworks at a dog in Santa Ana

Published  July 10, 2024 4:47pm PDT
Santa Ana
A man threw fireworks at a dog in Santa Ana before taking off from the scene in a gold-looking sedan.

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A man threw fireworks at a dog in Santa Ana before taking off in an old-looking sedan.

The Santa Ana Police Department, who shared the disturbing video, said the attack ended up giving the dog serious burns and bleeding.

The suspect's car is described as gold in color with aftermarket wheels, aftermarket tail lights and a black rear trunk spoiler. 

Romeo, the dog, survived the fireworks to the face, Santa Ana PD said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 714-245-8383.