Suspect arrested after a Sylmar mother was found dead in her home

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 36-year-old mother who was found dead in her Sylmar home, police said Tuesday.

Jaime Alejandro Balsells was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing Virginia Luna at her home in the 14500 block of Lyle Street, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office determined that Luna died from a "stab wound of (the) neck."

Officers were sent to the home at about 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 and found Luna dead inside, according to the LAPD.

RELATED: LAPD investigating after family finds mother dead inside Sylmar home

Luna's family discovered her dead after they returned home from a trip.

Responding officers met family members at the home and homicide detectives were called to the scene when Luna's injuries were determined to be suspicious, according to Detective Christine Moselle of the LAPD.

Investigators believe the woman had been dead for "at least several days," Moselle said.

Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LAPD Media Relations Division could not immediately confirm if there was any relationship between Balsells and Luna.

Balsells was booked into the LAPD's Van Nuys Station jail and his bail was set at $2 million.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.