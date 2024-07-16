Suspect allegedly firing shots at deputies while barricaded inside vehicle in Commerce arrested

article

A suspect who was allegedly firing shots at deputies while barricaded inside a car in Commerce has been arrested.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the 2200 block of S. Atlantic Boulevard around 3:18 p.m. Monday to attempt to make contact with that suspect.

The suspect remained barricaded for hours. Authorities tweeted around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday that the suspect was in custody and the neighborhood was safe.

Atlantic Boulevard has been reopened in the area.

Further information on the suspect or the suspect's identity was not released.

No other information was immediately available.

