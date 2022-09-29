Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police

A man was arrested for murder following a standoff with police in Ontario.

Officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to a home on the 900 block of Humboldt Ave. Sept. 28 around 1:20 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance.

Once on scene, officers located the suspect, identified as Allen Kao, 50, inside a parked vehicle armed with a knife. Police say he was being uncooperative with officers, but admitted to killing a woman.

Officers soon located the woman inside the home and transported her to a hospital where she later died.

Kao barricaded himself inside the vehicle for several hours, as officers tried to deescalate the situation. Just before 4:30 p.m., Kao was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

Police say he had several self-inflicted knife wounds on his body. He wa taken to the hospital then booked for murder. The victim's name and connection to the suspect is not known.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Ontario Police Detective Ryan Ronveaux at (909)395-1748. You can remain anonymous by calling WE-TIP at (800)78-CRIME or online at wetip.com.