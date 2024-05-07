Susan Buckner, known for her bubbly cheerleader role in ‘Grease,’ dies at 72

article

Actress Susan Buckner, best known for her role as the bubbly cheerleader Patty Simcox in "Grease," has died at 72.

Buckner died peacefully and was surrounded by loved ones in Miami, Florida, on May 2.

The details of what caused her death were not immediately revealed.

FILE - The movie "Grease", directed by Randal Kleiser. Seen here from left, Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsen (alt.: Sandy Olsson) and Susan Buckner (wearing cat's eyes glasses) as Patty Simcox. (CBS via Getty Images)

Although Buckner was best known for her role in "Grease," she also had other memorable performances in the late ‘70s and ‘80s, including "Deadly Blessing" and "The Brady Bunch Variety Hour," according to IMDB.

