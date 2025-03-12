Surveillance video shows person of interest sought in death of Anaheim man
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Authorities have released new surveillance video showing a person of interest in connection with the homicide of an Anaheim man last October.
What we know:
On Oct. 13, 2024, deputies were dispatched to the 11500 block of Mossler Street just after 10 p.m.
At the scene, they found the victim, 50-year-old Jorge Sanchez Tapia, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.
Authorities said multiple suspects left the scene in a silver/grey Lincoln MKZ sedan before police arrived.
Surveillance video shows a person of interest on Mossler Street moments before Tapia's fatal shooting.
What we don't know:
Details about the motive behind the shooting and the identities of the suspects remain unclear.
No suspect descriptions were immediately available.
What's next:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at (714) 647-7000. Anonymous information may be provided through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Orange County Sheriff's Department.