Surveillance video shows person of interest sought in death of Anaheim man

The Brief Jorge Sanchez Tapia was shot and killed in Anaheim on Oct. 13, 2024. A person of interest was seen on Mossler moments before the shooting. Homicide investigators are seeking additional information related to the crime.



Authorities have released new surveillance video showing a person of interest in connection with the homicide of an Anaheim man last October.

What we know:

On Oct. 13, 2024, deputies were dispatched to the 11500 block of Mossler Street just after 10 p.m.

At the scene, they found the victim, 50-year-old Jorge Sanchez Tapia, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

Authorities said multiple suspects left the scene in a silver/grey Lincoln MKZ sedan before police arrived.

Surveillance video shows a person of interest on Mossler Street moments before Tapia's fatal shooting.

What we don't know:

Details about the motive behind the shooting and the identities of the suspects remain unclear.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

What's next:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at (714) 647-7000. Anonymous information may be provided through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.