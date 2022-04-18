Family-run restaurant Taco Surf asks community for help after string of setbacks

Beloved local restaurant Taco Surf is looking for some help after facing several setbacks and challenges.

At this time, Taco Surf has been shut down for business. Video shows bar stools covered with caution tape and red tags.

That's because of a fire that tore through the restaurant on April 15.

The popular family-run business has been here for more than 30 years serving the communities right along the Pacific Coast Highway.

You can still see the damage left behind by the fire that really tore through the roof and the part facing PCH.

The fire is just the latest on a string of unfortunate events for the restaurants. Just last year, a drunk driver plowed into the restaurant, destroying part of the building.

This isn't the first time a drunk driver actually collided into this business.

It happened once before as well and according to a GoFundMe, this is the second time a drunk driver crashed into the restaurant. It has also endured 6 robberies in the last 3 years.

Like many others, this restaurant was also affected greatly by the COVID-19 pandemic when restrictions were set in place for this and many other businesses.

The fundraiser created for the restaurant has since raised a little over $1,000 in the last few days but they're hoping to make a bit more.

"This establishment has been my family's livelihood for 34 years. I've watched blood, sweat and tears go into it day after day. Over the past few years, it seems like every time I receive a call or text from my Dad, it's a new crisis he's had to tackle at a place he loves so dearly and has worked so hard to maintain," fundraiser organizer and Taco surf employee Serena Maris. "We have a long road ahead of us to get Taco Surf up and running again but I hope we can all be dancing to Party Jones and eating tacos as soon as we can."



