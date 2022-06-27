Supreme Court sides with Bremerton football coach who wanted to pray on the field

The Supreme Court said Monday that it has sided with the former Bremerton, Washington football coach who wanted to pray on the field.

In a 6-3 ruling, SCOTUS says the public school district violated the coach Joe Kennedy's free speech and free exercise rights when it barred him from praying on the field after games.

The justices said Monday the coach's prayer was protected by the First Amendment.

The case forced the justices to wrestle with how to balance the religious and free speech rights of teachers and coaches with the rights of students not to feel pressured into participating in religious practices.

The outcome could strengthen the acceptability of some religious practices in the public school setting. The decision is also the latest in a line of Supreme Court rulings for religious plaintiffs

This is a developing story, and will be updated.