Super Bowl flyover thrills crowd around stadium in Tampa

Super Bowl LV in Tampa got off to a roaring start Sunday thanks to a rare trifecta flyover by the U.S. Air Force.

Just as Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan finished the Star Spangled Banner, three of the Air Force’s front-line bombers – a B-52 Stratofortress, a B1-B Lancer, and the B-2 Spirit ‘stealth’ bomber – cruised over Raymond James Stadium to help kick off the big game.

The large planes lumbered through the air at about 1,000 feet with a roar that was audible for miles around the stadium.

Each plane flew in from its own base – the B-52 from Minot AFB in North Dakota, the B-1B from Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota, and the B-2 from Whiteman AFB in Missouri – then met in formation in restricted airspace before the flyover.

Afterwards, they all headed straight home.

Each plane's entire flight was expected to take about seven or eight hours round trip because the Air Force was including training in the sortie.

"It is very exciting, I am very humbled," B-2 pilot Captain Sarah Kociuba told FOX 13 last week. "We are certainly doing our prep for it."

"That type of precise timing is what we practice every single time. That’s our job," agreed Maj. Anthony Mascaro, who has flown both the B-52 and the B-2.

"I just hope that everybody sees that their nation’s Air Force is the best air force in the world, and really feel that sense of pride to be American." — Lt. Col. Chris McAlear

The aircraft were greeted with applause and cheers from the crowd at the game, which was smaller than normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moments later, the Kansas City Chiefs took the field to defend their title against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the first team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Kociuba said she was planning to catch up on the game when she returned to base.

"I’m not going to get to watch the game, so I hope there’s no spoilers before I land," she added.

