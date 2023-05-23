Sunland-Tujunga residents fear arsonist setting vehicles on fire in neighborhood

Residents in the Sunland-Tujunga area believe someone is setting vehicles on fire in their neighborhood. Social media posts have shown photos and videos of at least a dozen cars on fire in the last few weeks.

Nonna VonSonn’s family got hit twice. Back on May 1, the family came out of their house when after the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to their Camaro in flames in the middle of the night. Several weeks later, on May 16th, it was their Accord that was burned when the neighbor’s car exploded into flames about 1 a.m.

Up the street, on Valmont Street, the owner of another vehicle burned the same night said the fire department told her they thought it may be a faulty ignition. It’s the same thing other burned vehicle owners tell us they were told by responding fire officials.

"I guess we have an issue with the spontaneous combustion of vehicles in Sunland-Tujunga" said Lydia Grant, President of the Sunland-Tujunga Neighborhood Council. They reached out to FOX 11 after getting no help, they said, from the fire department.

LA City Fire officials said they have responded, and are looking into the fires, but so far, they are not calling any of them arson. Residents say it’s a matter of time before one of the fires expands onto a house or even worse, the surrounding hills, and injures someone .

