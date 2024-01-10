71-year-old man arrested for Sun Valley robbery was on 'supervised release' after decades-long sentence: PD

article

The Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of 71-year-old Bruce Edward Bell in connection to a Sun Valley bank robbery. Bell has already served over 40 years in federal custody for four other bank robbery convictions.

According to authorities, Bell entered Sun Valley bank on the 8000 block of Vineland Ave. on Dec, 21. During the incident, Bell allegedly grabbed an employee and pointed his firearm.

Bell then allegedly forced one of the bank employees to allow him access to their secure area while the other was forced to fill a bag with cash, according to officials.

LAPD said that Bell fled with more than $60,000 in cash.

SUGGESTED:

Several witnesses observed Bell driving away in a 2002 silver Volvo sedan and called 911. Officers later located Bell in his vehicle near the intersection of Olinda Street and Roscoe Boulevard where he was taken into custody without incident, said LAPD.

Bell was released back in July of 2021, after serving several decades in prison following a string of other robberies. Police say he was on supervised release at the time of his most recent arrest.

Investigators have said they believe there are other victims of robbery by Bell who have yet to be identified. Police released photographs of Bell Tuesday in hopes those victims will come forward, officials said.