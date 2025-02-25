Influencer Summer Wheaton arrested in connection with fatal crash in Malibu

The Brief Summer Wheaton was arrested Monday and booked on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing bodily injury. The fatal crash happened July 4, 2024 on PCH near Carbon Canyon. 44-year-old rideshare driver Martin Okeke died at the scene.



Social media influencer Summer Wheaton was arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Malibu last year, authorities announced Tuesday.

What we know:

Wheaton, 33, was arrested around 1 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The arrest followed a monthslong investigation into the fatal crash on July 4, 2024, which occurred on Pacific Coast Highway, west of Carbon Canyon and about a mile from Nobu Malibu.

The backstory:

Investigators said Wheaton was driving eastbound in her 2019 Mercedes-Benz when she crossed the median and collided head-on with a 2020 Cadillac driven by 44-year-old rideshare driver Martin Okeke, who died at the scene.

Arrest Made

Sheriff's officials said Wheaton surrendered Monday at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station, where she was booked on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing bodily injury and driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher causing bodily injury.

Her bail was set at $230,000, and she posted bond at 3:33 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Inmate Information Center.

Wheaton, who goes by the Instagram handle "yepitsmesummer," has more than 101,000 followers on the platform.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash is urged to call the sheriff's Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at 818-878-1808. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.