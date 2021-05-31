Summer BBQ ideas with Holy Cow BBQ
LOS ANGELES - On Memorial Day, we take time to honor and respect the Armed Forces - those who have died and those who still serve our country. Memorial Day also marks the kick-off to BBQ season. Rob Serritella With Holy Cow BBQ stopped by Good Day LA to share some delicious BBQ recipes.
BBQ Chop Salad:
Steak or chicken
Roasted corn
Black beans
Tomatoes
Green onions
Cilantro
Tortilla strips
Lettuce and cabbage
Holy Cow meat rub:
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1 tablespoon black pepper
1 tablespoon salt
1 teaspoon onion powder
Mix all the ingredients together, with the exception of the brown sugar and add to the top once the rub is applied.
If you would like to grab some BBQ from Holy Cow, there are locations in Culver City, Santa Monica, West Los Angeles, and Inglewood.
