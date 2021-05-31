Summer BBQ ideas with Holy Cow BBQ

On Memorial Day, we take time to honor and respect the Armed Forces - those who have died and those who still serve our country. Memorial Day also marks the kick-off to BBQ season. Rob Serritella With Holy Cow BBQ stopped by Good Day LA to share some delicious BBQ recipes.

BBQ Chop Salad:

Steak or chicken

Roasted corn

Black beans

Tomatoes

Green onions

Cilantro

Tortilla strips

Lettuce and cabbage

Holy Cow meat rub:

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon onion powder





Mix all the ingredients together, with the exception of the brown sugar and add to the top once the rub is applied.



If you would like to grab some BBQ from Holy Cow, there are locations in Culver City, Santa Monica, West Los Angeles, and Inglewood.

Visit the Holy Cow BBQ website for more information.

