Summer BBQ ideas with Holy Cow BBQ

By and Michelle Pulfrey
Published 
Good Day LA
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - On Memorial Day, we take time to honor and respect the Armed Forces - those who have died and those who still serve our country.  Memorial Day also marks the kick-off to BBQ season. Rob Serritella With Holy Cow BBQ stopped by Good Day LA to share some delicious BBQ recipes.

BBQ Chop Salad:

Steak or chicken   
Roasted corn   
Black beans  
Tomatoes
Green onions   
Cilantro    
Tortilla strips   
Lettuce and cabbage

Holy Cow meat rub: 

1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1 tablespoon black pepper
1 tablespoon salt
1 teaspoon onion powder



Mix all the ingredients together, with the exception of the brown sugar and add to the top once the rub is applied.

If you would like to grab some BBQ from Holy Cow, there are locations in Culver City, Santa Monica, West Los Angeles, and Inglewood.

Visit the Holy Cow BBQ website for more information
 