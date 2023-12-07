'Succession' actor Alan Ruck sued over Hollywood pizza shop crash: report

Actor Alan Ruck is being sued by one of the drivers he allegedly collided with before crashing into a Hollywood pizza shop on Halloween.

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Horacio Vela claims he was at the red light around 9 p.m. Oct. 31 when Ruckman "unexpectedly" rammed into the back of his Hyundai Elantra.

Vela alleges, even though it was still a red light, Ruck "abruptly and forcefully accelerated his vehicle," pushing his car onto oncoming traffic where "it collided with another vehicle."

He said Ruck’s car then continued at "a high rate of speed," hitting another vehicle before crashing into Raffalo's Pizza near La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

One person was taken to the hospital. That person was Vela, who said he suffered "severe injuries and damages."

Vela's attorneys said he lost consciousness during the collision and was later told he had a subdural hematoma. He now has memory issues, fogginess and dizziness, which his attorneys say are evidence of a brain injury.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. TMZ's report hinted DUI was likely not a factor in the crash.

