3-car crash sends truck into Hollywood pizza restaurant
LOS ANGELES - One person was hospitalized and a pizza restaurant was damaged following a three-car crash in Hollywood Wednesday night, officials said.
The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. outside Raffalo's Pizza at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.
One man was hurt and taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.
No further information was released by authorities.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.